Charles Spencer shares alarming photo of Princess Diana's former home The beautiful estate has been damaged

Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer, 58, shared a dramatic picture of Althorp House on Monday, showing exactly how the UK heatwave has wrecked the land, and fans were deeply saddened.

RELATED: Princess Diana's home at Kensington Palace was so stunning

In an aerial photograph taken by Althorp's own conservation team the dry yellow grass could be seen reaching all of the fields around the grand house. While the surrounding trees retained their vibrant green colour, the grass has been completely scorched by the extreme weather conditions.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Althorp House's fire is caught on camera

Alongside the sad photo, Charles wrote: "Normally at this time of year the lawn at Althorp would be an emerald green. This year’s drought has left it parched, brown, and looking very unEnglish. Some gentle drizzle today - but, like most of southern England, rain is much needed. #historichouse #drought #althorp #statelyhome #lawn #dronefootage #spencerfamily."

Charles shared this dramatic photo from above

Fans couldn't believe the scenes they were seeing, and many shared crying face emojis in the comments section.

READ: Charles Spencer auctions off special tribute dedicated to his late sister

SEE: Charles Spencer shares breathtaking photo of Althorp House following fire on the grounds

"It's not England without the vast green," penned one, and: "This is so sad! England without rain?! Sounds weird," added another. "So worrying," commented a third and: "Pray for rain," wrote a fourth.

The grand home is open to the public

Come rain or shine, the grounds of Althorp are open for the public to admire and this year, they remain open until 29 August. For an additional fee, visitors can also go inside the house where Princess Diana once lived and see some of the stately rooms up close.

Are you a Princess Diana fan? Remember the late People's Princess with our special collection. Shop it here.

The Grade I listed building has an amazing 500-year history and is filled with antique treasures and iconic paintings. Charles has ruled that no photos can be taken inside the property, however, he does frequently share glimpses inside the walls on his Instagram page.

The beautiful library is a hit with fans

Royal fans particularly love the Spencer library which is filled with rows and rows of reading material, and it looks like the perfect place to sit on a relaxing afternoon.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.