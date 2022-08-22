Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer reveals secret chapel at grand mansion

Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer resides at their childhood home, Althorp House, and on Sunday he shared a very rare look inside a hidden part of the property – their private chapel.

Taking to Instagram, Charles uploaded two images taken from inside the chapel, both of a religious painting. The first photo showed the image in a gold decorative frame above a shelf with candles either side and a wooden cross in the middle.

WATCH: Earl Spencer films rare moment at family home

He captioned the post: "This Sunday, a religious portrait from Althorp: ‘The Holy Family’, by Rubens, hangs in the house’s chapel."

Fans were astounded by the impressive painting and baffled by this new space they hadn't even known existed.

Charles shared a photo from inside a private chapel

"How beautiful I don't remember the chapel, is it open when Althorp is?" enquired one follower, while another wrote: "You guys are so lucky to have a chapel right there. I'd go in there every day and meditate."

As well as the family's private chapel, within the grounds of the 500-year-old home, there is a temple which has been erected as a tribute to the late Princess of Wales.

A temple was built in Princess Diana's honour

It is a place of contemplation where fans often go to lay flowers when they visit the property.

In a recent post, Charles showed a collection of flowers positioned on a black bench, captioning the picture: "Flowers kindly left by day visitors to Althorp."

Above the sombre bench there is a large plaque with a profile silhouette of Diana, flowers and the family crest.

Princess Diana is buired there

Charles Spencer grew up at Althorp House with his three older sisters, and inherited the family home when his father John died in 1992. Charles became the 9th Earl Spencer, and set about renovating the family's ancestral seat.

Althorp was in fact the place where Diana first met Prince Charles when he was invited to the family home by her sister Sarah Spencer.

