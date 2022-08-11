Princess Diana's final resting place looks beautifully mystical in new photo The late Princess of Wales is buried at Althorp House

Princess Diana is buried at her childhood home, Althorp House, and the grounds look mystical in brand new photo in the moonlight.

Charles Spencer, Diana's brother, uploaded the photograph to his Instagram Stories, revealing a view across the on-site lake at night. The image captured the almost-full moon high in the sky shining down on the glistening lake. In the background, a dense wall of trees creates privacy around the body of water and makes for a scenic landscape for the shot.

Across the lake, not in the frame, is the temple dedicated to the late Princess of Wales, which is a place where fans can visit and leave flowers and messages.

The 500-year-old home is a Grade I listed residence and has 90 spectacular rooms and is surrounded by 550 glorious acres of land.

The moonlight illuminated Althorp beautifully

When the public visit the breathtaking home it's an exclusive experience as Charles has taken the decision to ban photography inside the Northamptonshire house.

However, fans are permitted to take photos outside of the family home, meaning they can get a beautiful photo of the exterior of the building.

The house includes a grand bedroom where Princess Diana would practice her tap dancing and two impressive dining rooms, one called the Marlborough Room, and another the Great Room.

The residence was in fact the first place that Diana met Prince Charles, when he was invited to the family home by her sister Sarah Spencer.

Diana is buried at her childhood home

Charles Spencer grew up at Althorp House with his three older sisters, and inherited the family home when his father John died in 1992. Charles became the 9th Earl Spencer, and set about renovating the family's ancestral seat.

The property opens annually each summer and it will close its doors on 29 August, so do hurry if you want to take a peek!

