Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' epic home makeover sends fans wild

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes reside in a grand Surrey home and it's been given a hotel-worthy makeover.

When the GB News presenter snapped a selfie in his hallway, fans couldn't help but notice their new-look entranceway. "Looking good Eamonn. Enjoy! (Entrance Hall looking fab too!" and "Loving the new look hallway," were among the amazed comments.

There was also a lot of love for the couple's statement orange accent chair. "Loving the orange chair Eamonn!" penned one, and: "I do love your orange chair Eamonn x," wrote another.

Comparing the snap to a look at their downstairs hall before, it can be seen that their jaw-dropping staircase has been painted black. This colour switch up makes such a difference to the space, making it look like a hotel lobby.

Fans love Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' new hallway

The velour orange chair with a printed cushion looks like the perfect place to perch before you head out the door. Next to the seat, there is a unique black table with an orange vase placed on top.

Ruth and Eamonn have chosen to keep their stair runner though, which adds a regal feel to their already amazing home.

The couple had wood-finish stairs before

Elsewhere in their family property, Eamonn has his own football-themed office and the couple have a beautiful bedroom with chic décor. Earlier this year, Ruth also revealed a luxurious dressing room which could easily belong in a Hollywood home.

The garden is a space which the couple take great pride in, with Eamonn setting up his robot lawnmower to keep the grass immaculate and Loose Women star Ruth regularly tending to their beautiful blooms.

The couple have a beautiful garden

Outside, they have two beautiful Chesterfield sofas and a sun umbrella so they can really enjoy their garden when the weather is fair.

Eamonn has previously revealed that he dreams of moving back to Northern Ireland one day, but we bet it would be hard to leave this amazing family home…

