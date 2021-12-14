Elton John's traditional Windsor home was inspired by rehab – inside The singer's grandmother used to live with him

Sir Elton John has some very bold interiors in his main home in Los Angeles, so you may be surprised to hear that his British property is very traditional.

Instead of neon sofas and animal prints, the Rocketman singer has chosen wooden and gold accents – which he revealed he chose following a stint in rehab. Elton purchased his Old Windsor home, known as Woodside, back in 1974 for £400,000, which would now equate to around £4.2million today.

He redecorated his "kitsch" home in the 1980s and told Architectural Digest years later: "When I came out of rehab ten years ago, I realized that life is so much more beautiful than my house reflected.

"I wanted a normal life, a traditional country house, and Andrew Protheroe and Adrian Cooper-Grigg created that for me at Woodside. Ever since then, I’ve always had a decorating project under way, and because I always want to do more, each house is a work in progress. If I weren’t a musician, I would love to be a decorator."

The Rocketman singer's property pictured in 1975

Woodside, which Elton calls "the hub", is now home to the singer, his husband David Furnish and their children Elijah and Zachary, but they also used to share it with Elton's grandmother who lived in the 18th-century orangery.

It came complete with a library, a gilded salon, a chapel, and his grandmother's apartment, but it has always been a technology-free zone.

"She looked after me when I was starting out. It was my turn to look after her. I used to say to her, ‘Nan, let me make these rooms nice for you.’ And she would always say, ‘No, dear, you save your money,'" he said. Take a peek inside his home...

Elton John's kitchen

Elton has shared photos inside what appears to be his sage green country-style kitchen with white handles and wooden worktops. The room has herringbone wood floors and an island unit holding his fruit bowl. Gold-framed pictures hang on the white walls.

Elton John's library

The panelled library was visible in this photo of Elton and David. As well as an array of books with colourful bindings, the space (which was formerly a squash court) also features a 19th-century statue of Hebe. "The floor covering is plaited Norfolk rush that has to be sprinkled with water twice a month to keep it from drying out," designer Andrew told AD.

Elton John's dining room

Elton's dining room is made up of two smaller rooms and now boasts parquet floors and red painted walls with white wainscoting.

Dark wooden console tables hold a selection of silver awards and porcelain ornaments while traditional artwork with gilded frames hang on the walls, including one portrait of Thomas Lindsay.

Elton John's garden

The 35-acre garden features bordered flower beds, water features, a stable for donkeys and ponies and even a life-size Tyrannosaurus rex sculpture known as Daisy!

Elton shared a look at the garden when he enjoyed lunch with Taron Edgerton, showing off manicured hedges with a path leading to a statue.

David appeared to pose in front of a raised seating area in the couple's garden, which was covered with a pergola to protect them from the elements. Topiary plants and potted trees surround the area.

