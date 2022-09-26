What King Charles III won't change as he takes over Buckingham Palace The new monarch has inherited the late Queen's homes

King Charles III, 73, inherited an impressive portfolio of royal residences when his beloved 'mama' Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II passed away on 8 September. While the new head of state is very forward thinking and keen for change within the monarchy, here's what he won't be changing about Buckingham Palace…

It's very unlikely that Charles will seek to change the décor inside of the grand London palace, and that's because he will want to preserve his mother's legacy and the history of the iconic building.

When Charles moved into Clarence House with his wife Queen Consort Camilla, then Duchess Camilla, he decided to keep many of the rooms exactly as they were when his grandmother, the Queen Mother, lived there.

The Queen Mother lived there for 50 years until her death in 2002, and Charles has a special portrait of her hanging on the wall inside the Morning Room.

King Charles has been using Buckingham Palace for work

Charles and Camilla will not be moving into Buckingham Palace right away and that's because an extensive project is taking place to restore archaic parts of the old building, working on electrics and pipework to ensure it is maintained for the future.

It has not been announced yet if the new King will relocate permanently, with Buckingham Palace becoming his new London base or if he'll decide he's happier at Clarence House and keep the palace as a tourist attraction.

A photograph taken the week of Her Majesty's state funeral revealed that Charles is using the palace as his place of work, just as his mother once did.

The new monarch is yet to announce what will happen to Buckingham Palace

He was pictured sitting behind a desk wearing a blue suit, reading over governmental papers from a secure red box.

As King of the United Kingdom, and 14 other Commonwealth regions, Charles is required to look over and sign papers sent by governments.

