What will happen to the Queen's loyal household staff?

Since Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II passed away on 8 September there have been lots of changes within the monarchy, including the late Queen's eldest son King Charles III being proclaimed the new sovereign. But how will this major change affect the Queen's loyal employees?

It has been reported that a number of staff members are currently in a consultation period about their jobs due to the shake up within the household.

The letter comes from Sir Michael Stevens, keeper of the privy purse, and addresses the "sensitive and challenging times". It revealed that "a very small minority of employees (fewer than 20) who provided personal services to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth will see their posts affected by Her Majesty’s death."

Her Majesty's staff are being informed about changes

It's likely that the monarchy will try to retain staff and place them within other households, but of course, this could result in some redundancies.

The royal website also lists no current vacancies, suggesting there could be a pause on recruitment at this time.

Her Majesty had a very close core of loyal employees, many of which formed part of the HMS bubble who stayed with her at Windsor Castle during the coronavirus lockdown period.

It's not only the late Queen's staff who could be impacted, but also those employed by King Charles, as his position within the monarchy changes.

This news comes as reports suggest King Charles will dramatically overhaul the monarch during his reign, looking to streamline the number of working royals and potentially turn some of the royal palaces into self-sufficient museums for royal fans.

King Charles III is planning big changes

King Charles is currently in a period of private mourning for his mother, the Queen, as he and his wife Queen Consort Camilla have flown to Scotland to grieve in private.

Monday 19 September was a full-on day for all members of the royal family as they said their goodbyes to Her Majesty during a service at Westminster Abbey and a secondary service at St George's Chapel in Windsor. The royals were also allowed a private service in the evening to say their private goodbyes off camera.

