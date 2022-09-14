The Queen's sweet corgi gift for Prince George revealed

The Queen sadly passed away at Balmoral on Thursday, and her family are mourning the incredibly sad loss, including her great-grandchildren with whom she shared an unique bond.

Over the years, royal fans have been delighted with incredible anecdotes of her relationship with the young royals, such as Prince George, who received a very unique gift from her in 2016.

The kind-hearted Queen gave her great-grandson Prince George a very special corgi-themed gift.

She gifted him a T-shirt which had a sweet picture of seven of her dogs. It was inspired by a painting that belongs to the Queen and hangs in the private quarters in Buckingham Palace.

British artist Cindy Lass is the mastermind behind the T-shirt and she chatted to HELLO! about her royal piece.

"I first did a painting of the Queen's corgis," said Cindy about the 2006 commission. "I was asked to do that and I delivered it to the palace for her 80th birthday."

Years later, the talented artist transformed the portrait into a T-shirt for Prince George because of Her Majesty's love for corgis.

"I thought I'd do a cushion for Her Majesty of the corgis with a crown on the back of it," said Cindy. "And when I was sending it in, I had done a sample for a one-year-old T-shirt and I thought it would be nice for her great-grandson to have so I sent a sample with it.

In return, Cindy received a personalised thank you note written on behalf of the Queen.

It said it was "kind to enclose the T-shirt" and she "greatly appreciated" the gift. Her Majesty also thanked the artist for her "continual loyalty and support."

The T-shirt captures the spirit of seven of her dogs

"When I got the letter back to say that Her Majesty had passed it on to him, it was very sweet," said Cindy.

"My mum saw the letter with the heading Buckingham Palace, saying it was going to be passed onto Prince George of Cambridge, and she said, 'Oh my God, the future King's going to be wearing one of your designs.' She was really proud. I felt her pride.

The artist shows off the sweet painting

"The fact is, is that it made Her Majesty happy to give it to her great-grandson, so it's lovely to be part of that chain."

At the time of her commission, Cindy was given a snapshot of the Queen's dogs for the painting.

"There was one photo with all her dogs in, the dorgis as well," said Cindy. "I didn't really know at the time what they were, but the lady-in-waiting said it was a combination of a daschund having a relationship with a corgi. The main five are corgis and the others are called dorgis.

"The ladies-in-waiting said that the Queen loves the painting. It makes her smile and she's happy. I like to make art accessible and it's lovely to know that my art makes people smile."

Cindy illustrated a corgi book and travelled to Sydney where one of her tree paintings was exhibited in a museum.

Photograph of the T-shirt taken by Laraine Krantz for You Love Cindy.