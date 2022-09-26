Prince William seeks help running the estate he's inherited The new Prince of Wales is hiring!

Prince William, 40, is seeking help running the estate he's inherited. King Charles III's son William has taken over the Duchy of Cornwall as he is now officially the Duke of Cornwall and there is one job role advertised on the website.

The Duchy of Cornwall estate is seeking a Management Accountant on an annual salary of £45,000-£50,000.

The job description reads: "We are looking for people to join our team who share our core values. People who can be Visionary, who will help us lead with Integrity and Responsibility and in a way that encourages Inclusivity. We have some exciting challenges ahead. Our journey to net zero and nature enhancement will shape our estate for many years to come."

William has taken over the Duchy of Cornwall from his father

The Duchy of Cornwall comprises of a range of different properties and land projects, including Highgrove House and the Guy's Estate and the Cradley Estate in Hereford, and even Oval cricket ground. The impressive Duchy, spanning 23 counties, brings in a £23million-a-year income.

The change of hands now makes William the biggest private landowner in Britain with assets around the £1.2billion mark.

According to the Court Circular, William spoke to the Duchy's finance committee via video link when his new role commenced, to introduce himself and get to work.

When William's father Charles was in charge, he made strides in terms of sustainability, spearheading a number of projects himself.

Highgrove House is now technically owned by William

It's unknown whether Prince William, his wife Princess Kate and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will relocate due to these property changes.

The family had just settled into their new home Adelaide Cottage prior to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth's death on 8 September.

The Grade II-listed property is located in Windsor, and the children have started a new school nearby, Lambrook, where they are said to be settling in nicely.

