King Charles promotes Prince William's former confidante: Details Simon Case used to work alongside the Prince of Wales

King Charles III is experiencing a time of great change.

While mourning his beloved mama and preparing for her funeral service, he is also faced with the enormous task of leading the country as its new monarch.

It has now been revealed that the King has promoted a number of people to the Privy Council – including Prince William's former private secretary, Simon Case.

It was announced in March 2018 that Simon would be the next Private Secretary to William and took up the position in July 2018. In August 2020, he was chosen by then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson as Cabinet Secretary and Head of Home Civil Service.

Simon Case has been made a Privy Counsellor

Furthermore, the King has also made his own private secretary, Sir Clive Alderton, a Privy Counsellor. The Privy Council is a formal body of advisors to the sovereign.

It comes after it was revealed that members of Clarence House staff have been given notice of the threat of redundancy in the wake of Charles's accession.

King Charles has also promoted his private secretary

According to The Guardian, private secretaries, the finance office, the communications team and other loyal household employees were among those who received the letter, while the thanksgiving service for the Queen was taking place in St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh on Monday.

Although King Charles and the Queen Consort will continue to live at Clarence House while renovation work at Buckingham Palace is completed, his office will move to the royal residence, meaning Clarence House will be "closed down".

The King will lay his mother to rest on Monday

Meanwhile, the King will take part in a procession behind the Queen’s coffin on Wednesday as she is moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where her body will lie in state.

He will be joined by his two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, as well as his siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

When Her Majesty's coffin arrives, there will be a 20-minute service conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.