King Charles III's home issues imminent closure notice - details

King Charles III's Norfolk home, Sandringham House, will be closing next week on 13 October for the rest of the year – and here's everything you need to know.

MORE: King Charles' big changes at Balmoral after the Queen's death revealed

The announcement was made on the property's Instagram channel, explaining that the doors will close for the winter very soon alongside a picture of the inside of the house, where members of the public are able to get a closer look.

Loading the player...

WATCH: King Charles III's coin portrait revealed

Posted on Wednesday, the caption read: "Sandringham House remains open for another eight days before it closes for the winter on Thursday 13 October.

"The Royal Parkland and facilities at the Courtyard remain open all year around. Book tickets to visit the House online: www.sandringhamestate.co.uk"

Sandringham House is closing its doors for winter

"Love visiting Sandringham - a fantastic day out," wrote one royal fan, while another enquired: "I wonder if Charles will have Christmas there."

MORE: How King Charles' new role could affect his daily life

READ: King Charles' extensive security measures at private home revealed

The countryside bolthole was the former home of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the late monarch enjoyed Christmas time there almost every year before she passed away on 8 September.

Excitingly, the Sandringham estate is set to be home to new pub soon, which we're sure King Charles will approve of.

The Norfolk property opens to the public each year

The plan is to breathe new life into the late Queen's former social club after it closed down two years ago during the pandemic. The royal estate is planning to lease out the vacant Victorian building for conversion into a pub while retaining the freehold.

The vacant premises are being advertised as a "unique opportunity for investment and upgrading for a new occupier and business as a public house with associated restaurant" on Landles letting estate's website.

It continues: "A new occupier is now sought, with a plan to include engagement with the local community, for a new lease of life bringing commercial activity to the benefit [of] the community and help sustain these important premises." Cheers to that!

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.