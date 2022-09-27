King Charles' bittersweet changes at new home inherited from the Queen There's news at Sandringham

King Charles III, 73, has inherited an array of royal residences from his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II since her passing on 8 September, and there was bittersweet news from Sandringham Estate on Tuesday.

MORE: King Charles' private homes he's set to lose - from Wales to Transylvania

The official royal mourning period has come to a close, which means the royals are back to their duties and many of the properties are reopening again, including Sandringham House and Gardens.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The royal family's mourning period comes to a close

The official twitter page released an announcement which read: "Sandringham House, Gardens and facilities at the courtyard will reopen today following the period of Royal Mourning. Visit the website to book tickets for the House, Gardens and to pre-book Afternoon Tea: https://sandringhamestate.co.uk."

Sandringham House, Gardens and facilities at the courtyard will reopen today following the period of Royal Mourning.



Visit the website to book tickets for the House, Gardens and to pre-book Afternoon Tea: https://t.co/moDxr5qHGE pic.twitter.com/DiU3qxJGFn — Sandringham (@sandringham1870) September 27, 2022

Sandringham has reopened after the Queen's death

Last week, the Royal Collection Trust announced the other royal homes which were set to throw open their doors.

The Queen’s Gallery at Buckingham Palace, the Palace of Holyroodhouse and the Queen’s Gallery in Edinburgh all reopened on 22 September.

SEE: King Charles III's sentimental tribute to the Queen in newly acquired 775-room home

READ: King Charles III's secret bolthole his father loved that he's inherited from the Queen

Windsor Castle, where the Queen spent much of her time prior to her death, will reopen on Thursday 29 September. Part of Her Majesty's state funeral took place within the grounds of Windsor, where her beloved pony Emma and sweet Corgis were also there along with thousands of onlookers.

King Charles will be moving into Buckingham Palace

Will King Charles be moving now that he's the monarch?

HELLO!'s royal editor, Emily Nash, reports Charles' plans in the new issue of HELLO! magazine.

"Other arrangements the King is making include decisions on the royal residences – he will remain at Clarence House before eventually moving into Buckingham Palace after the partial completion of reservicing work next spring," Emily wrote.

It was previously reported that the King and Queen Consort Camilla wouldn't relocate until the work was completely finished. However, the ten-year project is not expected to be finished until 2027, so Charles and Camilla were no doubt keen to move in before then.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.