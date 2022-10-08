King Charles shares new photo of Scottish home on poignant day The monarch has recently inherited the home

King Charles III, 74, inherited Balmoral Castle when his mother Queen Elizabeth II sadly died last month, and he became the new monarch. The grand Scottish residence looks glorious in a brand-new picture shared on Instagram, taken one month after the monarch passed away here.

On Saturday, the official Instagram page shared a beautiful photo of the property, looking stunning in the crisp autumnal sunshine.

The blue skies overhead had only a smattering of wispy clouds and the regal home was drenched in sunshine. There are picturesque climbing plants growing up the exterior walls, making the property fit for a postcard and the curved wooden door provides a striking entrance.

The castle looks stunning in a new photo

"A beautiful autumn day at Balmoral Castle," the image was captioned. Royal fans were quick to comment on the captivating shot, with many paying tribute to the late Queen.

"What a beautiful picture, Balmoral in all its glory. Just our beloved Queen missing," penned one, and: "So beautiful and a lovely reminder of our much respected and admired Queen Elizabeth who is greatly missed," added another.

A third pointed out, "A month today, god bless you," referring to the date that Her Majesty passed away.

The new monarch has already made subtle changes at his late mother's former home, switching up some furniture and adding a smart meter in an eco-friendly mission.

Charles has been spending time at Balmoral

Balmoral is usually where the royal family spend their summer holidays away from their royal duties. It has not been confirmed if the new King will follow this tradition as his mother did, but it seems likely given his love of the great outdoors and picturesque surroundings.

It was believed to be the Queen's favourite place to stay out of all of her homes, and she once even branded it "a paradise in the Highlands". We can't help but agree!

