Dan Walker divides fans with surprising home update

Channel 5 news reader and former Strictly Come Dancing star Dan Walker has shared an update from his family home in Sheffield, and fans are so divided!

The presenter took to Twitter to share a picture, revealing he's already got Christmas decorations up, in October.

"Too early?," Dan captioned the image of a small light up Christmas tree positioned on his kitchen island. The star added a laughing face emoji, clearly knowing his post would spark a reaction.

"The whole of October is Halloween! Christmas starts November 1st," one pointed out, and another added: "Yes, far too early, late November at the very earliest. Have a word with yourself."

Dan has put up some Christmas decorations already

For others, it was not too early for some festive cheer. £Never too early, we need things to make us smile," remarked one, and: "It's never too early to do what makes you happy," commented another.

Dan lives with his wife Sarah and their three children, and we're sure the kids aren't complaining about Christmas coming early!

The presenter has a stunning home

The star has shared photos previously of his gorgeous family home complete with cosy interiors, a colourful kitchen, a beautiful garden with outdoor cooking area, and even a sauna.

The dad-of-three is a massive sports fan and that's clear throughout his home. During lockdown, Dan gave his fans a look inside his study as he worked from home.

Sports fan Dan transformed his garden to watch the footie

It showed brown carpets and cream cupboards with exposed shelves, where Dan keeps various football memorabilia including signed footballs, framed photographs, and an LED light spelling out 'FF' to honour Football Focus. He also keeps a large trophy stacked on a selection of books and a basket.

Dan pulled out all the stops when England were competing in the Euros 2020 tournament with a huge projector screen in his garden, and to fend off any adverse weather, the star had also erected a gazebo over the top of his seating area.

