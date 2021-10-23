Dan Walker unveils home transformation plans – but wife Sarah might not like it Fans weren't convinced the Strictly star's wife would agree

Strictly Come Dancing's Dan Walker has a beautiful home in Sheffield with his wife Sarah and their three children Joe, Jessica and Susie, but he toyed with the idea of making some big changes to their garden this year.

The BBC Breakfast and Football Focus star, 44, is a keen golfer, but he hoped to take his passion one step further by bringing the golf course to his home. He revealed he wanted to build a virtual golf simulator in his garden - and his fans were quick to voice their opinions!

Back in March, Dan took to Instagram to repost four snaps from Foresight Sports, a company that specialises in golf technology, showing the step-by-step building process and wrote: "I saw this on Instagram yesterday and actually had a dream about it.

"I think I might be obsessed. What do you reckon… Five year golfing project? I'll start digging next week."

The BBC Breakfast host shared a look at an underground garden golf simulator

Foresight Europe, meanwhile, penned: "We really 'dig' this underground garden simulator. If you can't go up, why not go down?"

Dan's fans were also inspired by the pictures, with several writing: "Dreams can come true," while the owner of said simulator saw Dan's post and penned: "Thanks for sharing Dan, this only took me five weeks start to finish. Always happy to help you plan it. Dreams always come true."

Dan Walker previously revealed his kitchen

Some of Dan's female followers, however, were there to represent Dan's wife, Sarah, who they believed might not be on board. One quipped: "And your wife said…" and another asked: "Do you think Mrs S will let you build this in the garden? LOL."

If Dan does decide to go ahead, the pictures show that the underground area will feature everything from an area to store his clubs, a large putting area with an enormous projector screen, a seating area, and even an additional putting area above ground, finished with flags for each tee.

Dan previously turned his garden into an epic entertaining area when England were competing in the Euros 2020, with photographs revealing that he had positioned his garden furniture to face a huge projector screen, and to fend off any adverse weather, the star had also erected a gazebo over the top of his seating area.

