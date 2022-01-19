Dan Walker lives with his wife Sarah and their three children Joe, Jessica and Susie in a colourful home in Sheffield.

PHOTOS: Dan Walker's stunning home with wife Sarah is cosier than we imagined

The Strictly Come Dancing star, who took part in the 2021 competition alongside Nadiya Bychkova, has shared a rare glimpse inside his property with a sweet new photo of his pet dog Winnie. "Winnie is in one of those quiet reflective moods today," he wrote next to a snap of the pet pooch resting his head on the brown leather armchair.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dan Walker on how Strictly has given him a new appreciation for dancing

Adding a splash of colour to the room, the chair was covered with a pale yellow blanket, while Dan's blue, green, red and yellow floral curtains could be seen in the background.

Previous photos have revealed the room also boasts a brown leather footstool, spotlights on the ceiling and several windows that offer plenty of light.

READ: Laura Hamilton reveals 'BIG plans' after moving into new home following surprise split from husband

RELATED: Ranvir Singh's private London home with son Tushaan - photos

The former Strictly star shared this sweet snap of his dog Winnie

Meanwhile, the rest of BBC Breakfast star Dan and Sarah's cosy home features an office with exposed shelves where Dan keeps various football memorabilia, a garden with a pizza oven and a raised terrace with outdoor furniture, and a spacious garage with a rented sauna that was suggested by Nadiya during Strictly.

Dan's most recent photo comes shortly after it was reported that his close friend and former professional dance partner Nadiya had split from her fiancé Matija Škarabot. The 32-year-old is believed to have ended her engagement after struggling with a long-distance relationship.

Dan previously shared a look inside his home office

According to MailOnline, the former couple remain committed to their five-year-old daughter Mila. It was reported that Nadiya is very much focused on Strictly and its nationwide tour, while footballer Matija, 33, remains in Slovenia.

Prior to her relationship with Matija, the blonde beauty was married to Russian dancer Sergey Konovaltsev. The former pair married back in 2013 but went their separate ways two years later.

READ: Rylan Clark's seriously plush home used to be a bungalow – inside

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.