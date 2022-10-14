Mrs Hinch concerns fans with colossal home transformation - watch

Mrs Hinch, 32, has outdone herself this year with an epic autumnal front door display, but her transformation video has left fans totally baffled.

The clip showed Sophie Hinchliffe throw a pumpkin at her door before cutting the video to the finished display, and fans were shocked, believing she may have thrown a real pumpkin.

"Just WOW what a door that looks incredible and hang on a minute ….. Did you really throw a pumpkin in the air? At your door? Did you have to clean that mess up? Lol lol. Or is that just the camera effects lol. Well anyways it looks INCREDIBLE," wrote one. "

"My thoughts too I wanna know if it exploded," added another, and a third remarked: "Watched 3 times. Definitely a plastic pumpkin lol."

Hinch Farm is coming together now

Mrs Hinch replied to the confused fans to confirm, "It was an artificial that I’ve had for a few years from @poppybelleflorals quite a few of the pumpkins here are fake ones xxx."

Aside from the pumpkin confusion, the comments section was also awash with praise for the mum-of-two's epic display. Her amazing entrance has been filled with an array of pumpkins, wicker baskets and dried flowers.

"Absolute dream!!! Love it so much!!!!," penned one, and: "This is absolutely stunning," wrote another.

Bestie and fellow celebrity Stacey Solomon was among the first to comment, writing: "Yaaaaaaassss been waiting all year for this and you did the most incredible job And mum! Love you all."

The star's bedroom got a lot of love online

The cleanfluencer has been delighting fans of late with lots of looks inside of Hinch Farm including a jaw-dropping utility room complete with farmhouse sink and plenty of storage.

Sophie and her husband Jamie's master bedroom is another highlight of the house, which has an amazing candelabra light fixture and statement four-posted bed. The swoon-worthy bed got a lot of attention in the comments section, and we don't blame them!

