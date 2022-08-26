Mrs Hinch shows off her new 'posh' Tesco collection in her new home

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you’re a fan of Mrs Hinch’s pristine interiors you’re sure to get very excited about this – the cleanfluencer has launched her AW 2022 new home range at Tesco – and even she can’t believe how fancy it looks!

The cleaning whizz – real name Sophie Hinchliffe – showed off some of the new season offerings to her 4.5 million Instagram followers.

Mrs Hinch showed off her new Tesco collection at her new Essex Farmhouse

She beautifully decorated a table and dining area in her kitchen at her fifve bedroom Essex property Hinch Farm with items including place mats, a chopping board, cutlery, wine glasses, cushions and throws.

“I can’t believe this is in our kitchen. Who said Tesco can’t be posh? Look at the table guys!” She wrote to her followers, including some happy crying emojis.

The range encompasses everything from £12 woven baskets to £45 duvet sets and Mrs Hinch says she’s “obsessed and proud” about her new range – we can totally see why. Shop our favourite items below.

Hinch Grey Velvet bedspread, £35, Tesco

Hinch Relaxed Tufted Cushion, £35, Tesco

Hinch heart mug, £3, Tesco

Hinch bamboo heart-shaped utensil holder, £10, Tesco

Hinch natural place mat, £3, Tesco

