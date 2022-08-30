9 enviable celebrity utility rooms that would motivate you to do your housework Even celebrities need to do the housework!

A utility room may be one of the most functional rooms of the house, serving as a space to do laundry and store cleaning products and other home essentials, but that doesn't mean they can't look good too.

Celebrities including Mrs Hinch, Jools Oliver and Mandy Moore have all showcased their enviable utility rooms on social media, and they're so chic they'd certainly serve as motivation to keep on top of the laundry.

Meanwhile, others have shared a more relatable look at how they do their housework, including Fearne Cotton, who admitted she finds it stressful keeping on top of her family's laundry. See inside their rarely-seen utility rooms below…

Mrs Hinch

Mrs Hinch said she'd always dreamt of having a utility room

After finding fame for her love of cleaning, it's little surprise that Mrs Hinch has created an incredible utility room at her new home, Hinch Farm. Sophie said she had "always dreamt" of having a utility room of her own, and admitted she gets "so excited to just come in here every evening, put a wash load on, fold clothes, hang up missing socks…" We don't blame her!

Jamie and Jools Oliver

Jamie and Jools Oliver's utility room is a colourful space

Jamie Oliver's wife Jools turned to The Style Sisters when she wanted to transform her utility room, and the finished result was stunning. They opted for sage green cabinets and a statement green and pink floral wallpaper, and swapped the stone tile flooring for pastel pink tiles, creating a quirky and colourful room.

Martin and Shirlie Kemp

Martin and Shirlie Kemp have opted for a minimalistic utility room

In contrast, Martin and Shirlie Kemp opted for minimalism when renovating their utility room. They revealed a glimpse at the room on their dedicated Instagram account, @maisonnumber9, showing its white cupboards, Belfast sink and open wooden shelving displaying china on the wall between two windows. "There is so much calmness in simplicity," they captioned the post.

Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon has transformed her laundry room into a millenial pink space

Stacey Solomon made her followers green (or should that be pink?) with envy when she unveiled her millennial pink laundry room at her former home in July 2020. "I know it's not to everyone's taste. But I love it and I'm so proud of it and I had so much fun doing it - if you're not having fun then what's it all for?" she said on Instagram before sharing a look at the space, which has pink vinyl on the cupboards, faux flowers behind a wall shelf, and even a selection of entirely pink cleaning products.

Jennifer Garner

Loading the player...

Jennifer Garner dances in her impressive laundry room

Even Hollywood stars have to do housework! Jennifer Garner revealed she has a huge laundry room at her home in LA, complete with two washing machines, built-in shelving and cabinets for storage, and an island unit where she can wash her family's freshly-washed clothes.

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore has a utility room off her kitchen

This is Us actress Mandy Moore revealed a glimpse of her utility room, which is connected to her kitchen, in an Instagram post. It has two washing machines, fitted cabinets with white doors, and open wooden shelving where she can display neatly-folded towels and bedding.

Nadia Sawalha

Loading the player...

Nadia Sawalha unveils huge laundry room at London home

Nadia Sawalha shared a peek inside her huge utility room, which appears to double up as a pantry, after tidying up one day in June. She appeared to have taken inspiration from her Loose Women co-star Stacey Solomon when getting the room in order, which features a washing machine and separate dryer, a rail of clothes and ironing board, as well as a fridge and storage shelving for tins and baking trays.

Matt Baker

A sheep found its way into Matt Baker's utility room

Matt Baker faced an unusual problem at home on his farm in Hertfordshire, after a sheep walked into his utility room one evening. The room is kept neatly organised with floor-to-ceiling wooden cabinets offering plenty of storage, and green wooden panelling on the walls.

Fearne Cotton

Loading the player...

Fearne Cotton admitted she found it stressful keeping on top of her family's laundry

Fans could relate to Fearne Cotton when she admitted she had found it stressful keeping on top of her family's laundry during the coronavirus lockdown. A video posted by the Happy Place founder offered a peek at her laundry area, with a washing machine and worktops where she keeps all her cleaning essentials, and a large covered clothes airer where she can hang their washing out of the way.

