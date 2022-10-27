Hoda Kotb relatable struggle about New York apartment revealed - see inside The star shares her home with her two young daughters

Hoda Kotb successfully juggles a celebrated TV career and being a doting mom to her children, Hope and Haley, so she can be forgiven for not being the best at housework.

The Today show star lives in a stunning New York apartment which she admits becomes a little untidy at times.

While she lives there with her girls now, she once shared the city space with her ex, Joel Schiffman.

During a segment on Hoda & Jenna, when they were still a couple, the mom-of-two confessed that Joel found her rather messy.

Hoda opened up to Jenna Bush Hager when they began discussing what annoys them about their partners.

They playfully both admitted that they had niggles with their loved ones before Hoda revealed she's actually the one who should be driving her man mad - not the other way around.

Hoda's fun family home with her children is everything she could ask for

"Joel does very few annoying things," she said. "And he walks in sometimes and it's like a bomb blew up in the house, it's such a mess and he's still like, 'good morning,'. I can just see he's eyeing all the piles."

While he didn't let it phase him, Hoda said their children can't get over how untidy she is.

Speaking about her oldest daughter, Hayley, four, Hoda said: "This is what Hayley does when she walks in. She says 'mom, I know exactly where you've been,' and she goes to all the open doors. Even she knows."

Hoda admits she's not the tidiest of people and her daughters know it!

In the past, Hoda has spoken about her "tornado" tendencies, but looking inside her home, it's totally relatable.

She's catered her home perfectly for her girls with an indoor trampoline, playhouse and toys everywhere for them to enjoy.

The surfaces may not be clutter free, nor the floor clear of clothing, but it's obvious that Hoda's home is filled to the brim with love.

