Strictly's Helen Skelton unveils magical makeover at family home

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Helen Skelton, 39, is currently living at her parents' farm in Cumbria with her three young children, Ernie, seven, Louis, five and baby Elsie.

On Wednesday, the BBC star unveiled her mother's handiwork, transforming their front door ready for Halloween. "Standard Skelton autumn door. Love my mum."

WATCH: Helen Skelton shares a look behind the scenes at Strictly

Their spooky season decorations included floating witches' hats in pink, orange and purple. Real pumpkins line the pathway and there are mini pumpkin lights wrapped around the wooden beams.

Helen's parents' house has been transformed for autumn

The grand entranceway has a striking wooden canopy above a large black front door, and there is a large plant pot outside. The brick property features traditional sash windows and we're guessing there are spectacular views from each of the windows!

Speaking to The Telegraph, Helen discussed her recent 100-mile relocation, leaving her marital home after her split from Richie Myler.

When quizzed on how life has been at her family home, she said: "You know how they say it takes a village? Well, I am literally in my childhood Cumbrian village with all my school friends, and so everyone just kind of mucks in together."

Revealing what an average morning looks like for Helen, she revealed: "I can get up in my pyjamas, pull my boots on, pull my dad's coat on, walk across the fields with the dog and what a joyous way to start the day."

Helen caught her son swinging from a door frame

The Countryfile presenter often shares humbling glimpses into her hectic home life raising three children. Earlier in the month, she caught eldest son Ernie swinging from a bedroom door frame!

The seven-year-old gripped the architrave around the door, and the picture also revealed clothes all over the floor in one of the rooms inside their family home.

"Why though," wrote Helen alongside the photo with a wide-eyed emoji, clearly dumbfounded by Ernie's latest antics.

