Julianne Hough celebrates solar eclipse with glimpse inside her epic living room The former Dancing with the Stars pro marked the astronomical event

Julianne Hough marked the solar eclipse in style, observing the astronomical event from inside her lavish home, and she allowed fans a small peek inside.

The professional dancer took to Instagram to share with fans a small exercise routine that saw her stretching out her whole body as she prepared to "release and transform" herself, but we were distracted by her sensational living room. The gorgeous space was adorned with opposite-facing mustard sofas, and Julianne had set up a small table in the middle for her to work from.

But it was behind her that the main detail was, as she had a jaw-dropping shelving unit that took up most of the wall and featured angled walls.

The unit was filled to the brim with books, alongside some antiquities that Julianne was using to add extra accents to her home.

Nestled in the center of the unit was a window seat, where the former Dancing with the Stars champion could recline and watch the day go by.

What a space!

In her caption, she shared: "Solar Eclipse in Scorpio means getting my body, mind, spirit, soul and energy ready to release and transform - so of course, my favorite way to connect is with the @kinrgy method to get me in to that kinrgy state!

"Go check out @kinrgy and share your favorite ways to connect!"

One fan commented: "Looks like a cozy hideaway," while a second shared: "Loving this room with yellow sofas!!"

Others praised Julianne for embracing her spiritual side with one posting: "Yes! Ignite that LIGHT! And glow brightly!! So beautiful!" and another added: "Thank you so much for sharing your practice. Blissings and blessing this eclipse season."

Julianne used to live in LA near her siblings

The start recently swapped out her sunny LA mansion for a quaint New York townhouse, and has thrilled fans with looks inside.

The townhouse is located blocks away from New York's famous Washington Square Park and was listed by the famed east coast realtor Terrence Harding, AKA MC Klepto from the 90s rap group Junior M.A.F.I.A.

The star made the move to the Big Apple after landing a role in Broadway musical POTUS.

