Hoda Kotb clears up confusion as fans speculate over arrival of baby number three

Hoda Kotb had fans talking recently when she shared pictures of her daughters wearing "big sister" T-shirts. But the Today host has now insisted that she has not yet welcomed a third child, and that she accidentally purchased them on Amazon.

"What a great sunday on the farm," she captioned a post on Instagram at the end of September, showing pictures of her two girls enjoying themselves in Long Island, New York.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed their shirts however, with many taking to the comment section to share their love, with one writing: "The girls are darling and they both have on 'I’m the big sister' shirts. thrilled for you and your family."

However, speaking to E! Hoda has now shared what really happened, joking that she ordered two different sizes: "That is me on Amazon ordering two shirts, size five for kids and size three, and that's how it came.

"There's nothing to tell."

She then laughed and added: "Nothing behind it, but it was a fun day."

Hoda insisted there was nothing to tell

In October 2020 Hoda revealed that she and fiance Joel Schiffman are ready to open their hearts and adopt another child; the couple share daughters Hope Catherine, two, and Haley Joy, four.

However, while she still remains hopeful that it will happen, the pandemic has forced the process to become slower than normal and in July she revealed that the pair had been told to "wait wisely".

The girls both wore the T-shirts

"You know what's funny about the adoption stuff that's going on now? Apparently, it's really slow during this time, during COVID," she said on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen.

"I thought it would be a different game. No, they said a lot of people who maybe normally would feel like it would be something they wanted to do, have a child and give it to someone to raise because they couldn't, are holding onto things because they don't have anything in that moment."

She added: "That's what I've heard from our agency, everything's slow. But they say wait wisely and just be, so we're just gonna be."

