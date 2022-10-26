Rylan Clark's mesmerising bachelor pad has to be seen to be believed – photos The presenter loves a monochrome interior

Rylan Clark celebrated his 34th birthday on Tuesday and for the occasion, he allowed fans a sneak peek inside his stunning home in Essex. The Strictly: It Takes Two presenter frequently shares glimpses into his incredible home via social media, leaving fans to dote upon his contemporary interior design skills.

MORE: Ruth Langsford reacts to Strictly's Rylan Clark-Neal's surprise body transformation – see photo

Last year on his 33rd birthday, Rylan delighted fans by sharing several pictures of himself in his home's entrance hall, which showed his staircase fully decorated with black, gold and white balloons – perfectly complementing the beige floors and walls and the black accessories, such as the entrance hall mirror and several console tables.



Loading the player...

WATCH: Rylan appears to show sneak peek at new home

In his Stories, Rylan shared several more photos and videos of his birthday shenanigans, giving a glimpse at his monochrome kitchen, which features a black table with matching velvet chairs, a white large island and black cabinets.

READ: Rylan Clark-Neal reveals he 'played the game' to progress in his career

RELATED: Rylan Clark-Neal addresses fans after reports on his 'welfare' emerge amid marriage breakdown

Rylan's living room

As for his living room, Rylan has several black sofas and large doors that lead onto his garden and swimming pool house, which he also showed off.

Rylan's swimming pool

Rylan's front entrance

Fans were stunned when Rylan showed off the front of his modern home. The doorway boasted a stone porch upon which sat sleek black lanterns and a black door, which was flanked by large glass windows and framed stone walls.

SEE: Rylan Clark unveils secret room dedicated to his past at Essex mansion

To the side of the front entrance, fans were also able to see Rylan's freshly painted house exterior boasting white shutters, wall lights and charcoal-toned gravel.

Rylan's staircase

Rylan's home features a minimalist, spiraling staircase that stretches from his pristine hallway to the upstairs floor of his house. Under the staircase is Rylan's prime selfie snapping spot.

Rylan's patio

Wow! Check out Rylan's patio which is home to a monochrome printed rug, grey slated flooring, large black outdoor sofas, white cushions and outdoor heaters.

Rylan's garden

The star showed off his carefully landscaped garden featuring a swing set and large green trees.

Rylan's piano room

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rylan Clark films mum Linda in secret room inside huge mansion

Rylan revealed that his home also housed a unique piano room while secretly filming his mother, Linda, who had snuck off to find a moment to hit the keys. As the Celebrity Gogglebox regular practiced her playing, Rylan filmed from outside the door.

Rylan previously lived with former husband Dan Neal. The couple, who were married for nearly six years, split earlier this year. Rylan confirmed the end of their marriage in June. He released a statement reading: "Following reports about Dan and I spending time apart, I feel I have to speak out - as the way it is being reported is unfair. I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage."

MORE: The One Show hosts' stunning homes: Alex Jones, Christine Lampard, Matt Baker, more

He continued: "I have taken time away from work as I am not in a good place at the moment and am seeking help. I am trying to take each day at a time and would like to thank everyone for their support and for respecting our privacy at this time."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.