It was an emotional day for Al Roker's wife, Deborah Roberts, on Tuesday when she marked the end of an era with some bittersweet news.

The Today show weatherman was absent in the photos the ABC journalist shared on Instagram but she was surrounded by her siblings instead.

Deborah revealed they'd made the long-awaited decision to sell the family home they had been raised in. Al's longtime partner offered up images of herself alongside her many brothers and sisters inside the property in Georgia.

The lengthy and heartfelt caption had some fans in tears as she paid tribute to the house and all the memories it held.

"Tuesday testimonial of a bittersweet moment," she wrote. "After a lifetime of hopes and dreams nurtured and built here, we are finally handing over the keys to our childhood home to new dreamers.

"More than 50 years ago, my parents scraped and saved and built this cherished spot for their brood of 7 who remained at home to roam and rest and roar.

Deborah and her siblings bid an emotional farewell to their family home

"Mom planted a garden of collards and tomatoes and some of us practiced cheerleading and ran through sprinklers in the hot Georgia summers.

"We lounged on the shag carpet and watched Ed Sullivan, Mary Tyler Moore, Good Times and so much more. We baked cakes and pies and devoured delicious Sunday dinners. We sewed our clothes…made homemade ice cream. We fought, made up and loved hard here.

"Now a new family will build their memories. It was a difficult day made easier with the love and support of my dear, treasured siblings. Our hearts are bursting with emotion and contentment as we turn the page on a new life chapter. #family #love @queenbeesp @tclarington @bo_nitajackson @wendywalkerway."

Al shares two of his three children with Deborah

Her social media followers found the post very emotional and wrote: Girl you made me cry. Definitely bittersweet. Here's to the new chapter," and another added: "You have paid it forward in every loving action you take. A blessed house for sure!! #bittersweet."

Deborah has lived in New York for many years with her husband and they've raised a very happy family of their own. But saying goodbye to her roots was clearly difficult for Deborah who will thankfully have the support of Al and all of her other loved ones as she moves forward.

