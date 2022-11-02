Mrs Hinch's genius DIY hack for hanging mirrors is a gamechanger

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

There's no question about it, Mrs Hinch is a woman of many talents. In between sharing her top tips and tricks for cleaning, she's also been giving fans a helping hand with DIY at home, and her latest project is a game-changer.

Taking to Instagram on Monday evening, the cleanfluencer, also known as Sophie Hinchliffe, showcased her latest homeware buy – a rattan mirror from Dunelm, which she's set up in her dining room – but it's how she did it that's got fans talking.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mrs Hinch reveals genius DIY hack while hanging her new mirror

Filming a DIY tutorial, Mrs Hinch used a strip of masking tape to map out the position of the mirror's fixtures with a pen, before affixing the tape on her wall to mark the exact drill points.

Sparking a major reaction from fans, the mum-of-two was inundated with endless compliments.

The mum-of-two posted the final result on her Instagram stories

"Holy moly, this is the best wall hanging tip I've ever seen. You have saved my wonky mirrors that have x5+ holes in the walls!" replied one.

Another added: "STOP!!!!!!!! What a bloomin good idea!!!!! Why have I never thought of using tape to line up the holes."

Meanwhile a third penned: "Such a good trick for hanging things!!"

Churchgate Wicker Round Mirror, £130, Dunelm

While Mrs Hinch is yet to reveal her exact mirror from Dunelm, we reckon she's chosen the Churchgate Wicker Round Mirror, which retails at £130.

Perfect for adding a rustic feel to your home, it's made from natural rattan and has received plenty of glowing reviews from shoppers:

"This mirror is well made and stylish with a natural look. It finishes off a room perfectly," raved one.

"A beautiful mirror, rattan has bits of grey through it, outstandingly beautiful well worth the money," agreed another.

As for the rest of her home decor, Mrs Hinch revealed that she'd painted the dining room in the 'Egyptian Cotton' shade by Dulux – and it looks so gorgeous.

