9 Christmas crackers for a dreamy table setting this holiday season

Christmas crackers are one of the oldest holiday traditions. As well as elevating your table setting, these days they can even contain a gift actually worth keeping (or at least eating).

While you'll now find a whole range of themed crackers from beauty to jewellery-filled, you can never go wrong with more traditional options either. With sustainability in mind, many have been created using minimal plastic and recycled materials, plus we've found reusable options to bring out year after year.

From luxury Christmas crackers by Fortnum & Mason to Marks & Spencer's 'fill your own', handmade offerings from NotOnTheHighStreet and fragrance-filled from Jo Malone, here are all of the best Christmas crackers to shop online now. Keep checking back as we'll be adding more they become available.

How we chose the best Christmas crackers

All of the Christmas crackers included in this edit are from bestselling brands and tend to sell-out every year. Price: We've only included crackers that we believe are worth price for the contents, design and level of sustainability.

We've only included crackers that we believe are worth price for the contents, design and level of sustainability. Aesthetics: We think all of the Christmas crackers featured will upgrade your table settings this holiday season.

The best Christmas crackers to shop this festive season