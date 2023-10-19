9 Christmas crackers for a dreamy table setting this holiday season

Christmas crackers are one of the oldest holiday traditions. As well as elevating your table setting, these days they can even contain a gift actually worth keeping (or at least eating).
While you'll now find a whole range of themed crackers from beauty to jewellery-filled, you can never go wrong with more traditional options either. With sustainability in mind, many have been created using minimal plastic and recycled materials, plus we've found reusable options to bring out year after year.
From luxury Christmas crackers by Fortnum & Mason to Marks & Spencer's 'fill your own', handmade offerings from NotOnTheHighStreet and fragrance-filled from Jo Malone, here are all of the best Christmas crackers to shop online now. Keep checking back as we'll be adding more they become available.
How we chose the best Christmas crackers
- Popularity: All of the Christmas crackers included in this edit are from bestselling brands and tend to sell-out every year.
- Price: We've only included crackers that we believe are worth price for the contents, design and level of sustainability.
- Aesthetics: We think all of the Christmas crackers featured will upgrade your table settings this holiday season.
The best Christmas crackers to shop this festive season
M&S Fill-Your-Own Christmas Crackers
How many: Six crackers
What's inside: A joke and paper hat. Otherwise, they're designed to be filled with your own gifts.
Dimensions: 31.8cm x 5.5cm
These beautiful white and gold celestial crackers with gold raffia ribbons come empty (besides a joke and a hat), ready to be filled with the treats of your choosing. Everything in the box is 100% plastic free and recyclable.
Meri Meri Merry & Bright Christmas Crackers
How many: Six crackers
What's inside: An assortment of small gifts, including playing cards, cookie cutters and small Christmas decorations.
Dimensions: 5.4cm x 27.9cm x 5.4cm
We're a little bit obsessed with these glittering Christmas crackers in red and green from Meri Meri. Made from crepe and decorated with glitzy sparkling lettering, they'll make your Christmas table setting look amazing.
Hotel Chocolat Christmas Crackers
How many: 10 crackers
What's inside: A gourmet chocolate. Hotel Chocolat's Pecan Praline, Wafer Praline, Dizzy Praline, Salted Caramel Cream or Caramel Cheesecake.
Dimensions: 24cm x 33.7cm x 4.1cm
You really can't go wrong with Hotel Chocolat's Christmas crackers. A sell-out every year, each one is filled with a delicious chocolate, and with space to write your guests' names on each one, they're an easy win for your table setting this holiday season.
Nancy & Betty Christmas Crackers
How many: Six crackers
What's inside: A cookie cutter, crayons, wooden dice, badge, wooden spinner and eraser.
Dimensions: 26cm x 6cm x 6cm
Nancy & Betty's handmade Christmas crackers are a popular choice every year thanks to their cute festival designs and sustainably made packaging. Each cracker is recyclable and contains only plastic free gifts. Made with luxurious thick paper stock and finished with ribbon, they'll arrive in a presentation box and each contain six mini gifts.
Liberty London Gold Stars Christmas Crackers
How many: Six crackers
What's inside: A keyring, tweezers, nail clippers or playing cards. Plus a gold hat and a joke.
Dimensons: 31cm x 30cm x 5cm
With their elegant gold-tone starry print and emerald green ribbon, Liberty London's crackers would make for a stunning table setting this Christmas. Plastic-free, they're also more eco-friendly than your average.
Selfridges Candy Cane Christmas Crackers
How many: 12 crackers
What's inside: A nought and cross game, bow, ruler, crossword puzzle, card game, Santa Claus card, joke and hat.
Dimensions: 30.5cm x 6cm x 6cm
At just £15 for 12, these candy cane striped Christmas crackers are some of the most affordable on the market - and they're super cute. Adults and kids alike will love these, plus they'll add some colour to your tablescape, and there's space to add name tags.
Emma Bridgewater Christmas Crackers
How many: Six crackers
What's inside: A hat, joke and reusable wooden gift.
Dimensions: 30.5cm x 5.5cm x 5.5cm
If you love Emma Bridgewater's kitchenware, you'll want these Christmas crackers for your table setting. Adorned with a magical festive print, they're made from recyclable materials and finished with a satin ribbon.
Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Christmas Cracker
How many: One cracker
What's inside: Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne 9ml, English Pear & Freesia Body & Hand Wash 30ml, Lime Basil & Mandarin Hand Cream 15ml
Who wouldn't want to sit down to a table laid out with Jo Malone crackers? There's no better treat for your guests than this luxe scent-filled cracker, which includes a mini cologne, body & hand wash and hand cream, all wrapped up in the iconic box tied with a grosgrain ribbon. There are several fragrance variations available.
Fortnum & Mason The Gold Royale Crackers
How many: Six crackers
What's inside: Fortnum & Mason champagne truffles, a tin of tea, biscuits, a deluxe eye mask, a corkscrew, a candle and joke cards.
Dimensions: 9cm x 52cm x 42cm
Christmas table decorations don't get much more luxe than these elegant gold crackers filled with Fortnum & Mason treats. They contain a mixture of useful and tasty gifts for your guests.