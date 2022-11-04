Inside Gwyneth Paltrow's stunning $17.5m childhood home – complete with spa, cinema & car showroom The Goop founder lived in the home from the age of four

Gwyneth Paltrow's former childhood home has hit the market for $17.5million – and it's certainly worthy of an A-Lister.

The Goop founder moved into the Santa Monica mansion with her parents, Bruce and Blythe, at the age of four and spent most of her childhood in the property, which boasts everything from an outdoor pool to a movie theater.

According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, it was sold to Jerome Dahan, co-founder of Citizens of Humanity and 7 for all Mankind, in 2008, and has been extensively remodeled throughout.

Gwyneth's former home spans 6,887 square feet and has six bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms. Amenities include a chef's kitchen with a marble island and top-of-the-line appliances, and a generous master suite with dual bathrooms, a walk-in closet and a balcony overlooking the pool.

Gwyneth Paltrow's childhood home is on the market

It sits on a half-acre lot with beautiful gardens, featuring fountains, two fire pits, several outdoor entertainment areas, and a Balinese-inspired swimming pool and spa. There is also a guesthouse complete with a sauna, office, bedroom and gym, and a three-car garage that has been designed as a glass-walled showroom, so it has plenty to offer future buyers.

While Gwyneth grew up in Santa Monica, she now divides her time between two incredible homes in the Hamptons and Montecito, along with her husband Brad Falchuk.

The Goop founder lived in the property from the age of four

Gwyneth bought a $4.9million estate in Montecito in 2015, where she has since constructed into her dream home, in what she has called a "long and arduous journey".

Showing off the completed home in an interview with Architectural Digest in March 2022, Gwyneth said: "This house has taught me so much about patience and gratitude. If you commit to design integrity and character, you’ll never be sorry."

