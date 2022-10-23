Gwyneth Paltrow reveals dropping off daughter Apple Martin at college was 'truly horrifying'

Motherhood has a fair amount of challenges, and Gwyneth Paltrow recently faced a "truly horrifying" experience with her daughter, Apple Blythe Martin.

She and her daughter, 18, underwent a major change, with the star having to say goodbye as her daughter officially went away for college.

The Goop founder was not shy when it came to confessing what a difficult process it was, and that it has certainly taken some time getting used to it.

Speaking to People Magazine during the Gwyneth Paltrow x Copper Fit Feel the Fit Press Day in Los Angeles, she opened up about the recent changes in the Paltrow household.

"It was horrible. It was truly horrifying," Gwyneth said, recalling the day Apple officially moved out of their home and into her new college dorm.

She admitted: "I was sick to my stomach, bursting into tears," revealing that she wishes she could see her more often.

Gwyneth penned a heartfelt tribute to Apple when she turned 18 in May

However, she did confess that seeing her enjoying her time in college and adapting well has made it all worth it. She explained that she got more used to being away from her first and only daughter after seeing "how happy she is and settled" when she recently visited her during parents' weekend.

She said: "I see her, but not as much as I'd like. I'd like to see her every day, but I'm so happy for her. She's doing great," also adding that, luckily for her: "She came home for October break just last weekend, so that was amazing."

The mother-daughter duo are very close

Back in June, the mom-of-two took to Instagram Stories to congratulate the teen on her graduation from high school, sharing an adorable photo in which the actress is posing alongside her ex-husband, Chris Martin, and their daughter.

"Congratulations to all of the graduates especially @applemartin," she wrote at the time.

