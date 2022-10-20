Gwyneth Paltrow's Husband Reacts to Her Friendship With Ex Brad Pitt The actors dated in the 1990s and got engaged in 1996

From love to friendship. Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt didn't speak for a while after they ended their engagement more than 20 years ago, but they've since reconnected and formed a sweet bond.

The Oscar winner, 50, who interviewed Brad, 58, for her lifestyle brand Goop earlier this year, told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, October 19, that she's happy to have the Bullet Train star back in her life.

"When we first broke up, we weren't friends for a while and then we sort of found our way back, probably about 18 or 19 years ago, something like that, and then just kind of stayed in touch over the years," Gwyneth told the outlet.

The pair began dating after meeting on the set of the movie Se7en in 1994 and got engaged in 1996 before splitting later that year.

"I wasn't ready, and he was too good for me," Gwyneth said of Brad in a 2015 Howard Stern interview

In an interview with Vanity Fair in 2000, the mother of two said that she lost her identity while dating Brad. "I think you have to keep yourself intact in order to have a healthy relationship, and I didn't," she said. "I loved every second of it, but it wasn't healthy. I wouldn't change anything. Even the things I hate most about myself for what happened—the darkest moment of it—I wouldn't change. Because it's made me what I am."

After they went their separate ways, Brad was married to Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, while Gwyneth had two children—Apple, 18, and Moses, 16—with Coldplay singer Chris Martin before they "consciously uncoupled" in 2014 after 10 years of marriage. She married Glee co-creator Brad Falchuk in 2018.

Of her relationship with Pitt now, Gwyneth told ET that she adores him: "He's an amazing person, and he's a great entrepreneur, and such a creative, and such a good person. I really love him. I'm a big fan."

In their Q&A for Goop earlier this year, Gwyneth told her ex, "I finally found the Brad I was supposed to marry. It just took me 20 years."

Pitt responded, "And it's lovely to have you as a friend now…. And I do love you."

So how does Falchuk, 51, feel about his wife's friendship with her ex?

"My husband is probably like the least judgmental, most secure man in our relationship," she said, "so I think he totally respects [the friendship]."

