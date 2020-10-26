Gwyneth Paltrow’s fans notice strange feature inside home

Gwyneth Paltrow shared a snap on Instagram to promote a £420 Jess Tiered Midlength Skirt from her own brand, G.Label, which is sold on goop. Instead of focusing on the dry-clean-only skirt, which the actress paired with a plain t-shirt, some fans were hung up on her unique rug.

In her home the walls are kept plain, and a hint of personality is added with a large striped rug. Fans likened it to a collection of towels and were rather confused by it. One Instagram user asked: "But why are there towels everywhere?," and another echoed: "Why are there towels on the floor?", while someone else enquired: "Is it multiple rugs? Or one rug made to look like layered rugs?[sic]."

Gwyneth's rug caused quite a stir online

A skateboard is propped against the wall and it is unclear whether this is an artistic statement or it in fact belongs to someone in the family. Gwyneth lives with her two teenage children Apple and Moses, as well as her husband Brad Falchuk.

The sitting area features a very large cream sofa which is a simple feature – and there’s also a black coffee table and two black curved armchairs in keeping with the monochrome vibe.

Gwyneth shares glimpses of her luxury abodes online

Behind Gwyneth, followers can see into the entrance of the kitchen, where her cupboards and kitchen island have been decorated with chic panelling.

It is likely that this where Gwyneth chooses to work as her brand goop was first thought up in a kitchen inside one of her luxury homes. The goop website was launched in 2008 and covers everything from recipes and beauty recommendations to fashion and wellness advice.

The actress keeps her home design very minimal

The star has homes in Brentwood Los Angeles as well as in The Hamptons and although it is not clear which of the properties this photograph is taken, it is certainly reminiscent of Gwyneth’s minimalist style.

