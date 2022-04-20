25 surprising celebrities you never knew were roommates Discover which celebrities have lived together

Whether through a short-term arrangement for work or the result of a strong friendship, many celebrities have lived together in the past – and some of the roommate pairings may surprise you.

From Gwyneth Paltrow and Winona Ryder's reported fall-out while living together, to James Corden's "depressing" set-up with Dominic Cooper, get the lowdown on these former celebrity roommates…

Jamie Dornan and Eddie Redmayne

Jamie Dornan and Eddie Redmayne shared an apartment in Los Angeles when they were starting out in their careers. "So Eddie and I went over together and the idea was 'this is going to be great'. People just would be like throwing work at us and - polar opposite. It was just tough. And we were at the same agency at the time," Jamie previously said of the experience.

Robert Downey Jr. and Kiefer Sutherland

Kiefer Sutherland was a shoulder to cry on for Robert Downey Jr. when he split from Sarah Jessica Parker in the '80s, as the pair were sharing an apartment in Los Angeles at the time.

Ewan McGregor and Jude Law

They have each had huge success in their respective acting careers, but prior to starting out Ewan McGregor and Jude Law were not only roommates, but they even started their own British film company called Natural Nylon with Jude's wife at the time, Sadie Frost.

Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling ended up moving in with Justin Timberlake and his family while filming the second series of The Mickey Mouse Club together as children. "We were probably a little closer than the rest of the kids that were on the show just because we had to share a bathroom," Justin previously told Ellen DeGeneres in 2011.

Michelle Williams and Ryan Gosling

Justin Timberlake isn't the only former co-star Ryan Gosling has lived with; he also shared a house with Michelle Williams when they were filming Blue Valentine. While the director requested they live together for a week, the pair ended up staying there for a month as they really wanted to get into character.

James Corden and Dominic Cooper

James Corden's £7.5million Brentwood home is a far cry from the flat he used to share with Mamma Mia actor Dominic Cooper. "We only had one piece of cutlery, which was a spatula," Dominic has previously revealed. "And I remember a really depressing evening where he caught me—he came home and I was just eating baked beans with the spatula."

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's friendship dates back to when they were both at Boston's Cambridge Rindge and Latin School, and they famously lived together when they wrote their Oscar-winning film, Good Will Hunting.

Winona Ryder and Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow and Winona Ryder lived together in the nineties but had a reported fall-out that led to them moving out in 1998. Rumours suggest that Gwyneth found the script for Shakespeare in Love lying around in their apartment and auditioned for the part, which she not only got, but also won an Oscar for.

Poppy Delevingne and Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller hosted fellow Brit Poppy Delevingne at her New York home when she moved to the US to further her modelling and acting career in 2008.

Connie Britton and Lauren Graham

Friday Night Lights actress Connie Britton lived with Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham back in the late nineties. According to Connie, they shared an "empty house [they] weren't supposed to be living in". The actress told Watch What Happens Live: "We had no furniture and all we ate were Rice Krispies Treats."

Brad Pitt and Jason Priestley

"We lived on Ramen noodles and generic beer – the kind that came in white cans labelled 'beer' – and Marlboro Light cigarettes… we were broke…" Jason Priestley wrote in his memoir of his experience living with Brad Pitt in the early '90s.

Ed Westwick and Chace Crawford

Gossip Girl co-stars Ed Westwick and Chace Crawford not only lived together on-screen, but off-screen too. "Ed had never lived away from home, let alone in a different country. We got along and figured it would be a smart move financially. And really, it was also just kind of out of laziness," Chace previously told Interview magazine.

Emma Stone and Bradley Cooper

Two other co-stars-turned-roommates are Emma Stone and Bradley Cooper, who briefly lived together in Hawaii while filming their movie Aloha, when the actor's lease ended early.

"You had your own little section…your little enclave," Emma said to Bradley during a joint interview with E! News.