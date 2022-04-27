A Place in the Sun's Laura Hamilton calls in fire brigade to tackle blaze at home The star is currently renovating her home

A Place in the Sun presenter Laura Hamilton had a dramatic day on Tuesday when she had to call the fire brigade in after a blaze broke out at her house.

The star is currently renovating a property and she regularly shares updates of the progress online, but this time she picked up the camera to reveal a firefighter dramatically tackling a fire in the garden of her home.

WATCH: Laura Hamilton calls in the fire brigade to tackle home blaze

“Err just a little mishap at the rebuild this morning with the fire brigade coming to the rescue...” This devastating news comes after last month her eight-year-old son Rocco was rushed to hospital.

The star uploaded two images from Rocco's hospital bed, showing her son had been hooked up to what appeared to be an IV drip.

Laura's son was in hospital last month

She wrote: "The last few days have been interesting to say the least… Being a Mum is THE most important job in the world and no matter what Rocco and Tahlia will ALWAYS come first. This brave little boy has been through it over the last few weeks and I just want to thank the NHS for helping him get better. #nhs #thankyou #priorities #children."

In an exclusive HELLO! Interview, Laura spoke about her ambitious renovation project and the moment she fell in love with the property.

The presenter has taken on a renovation project

Laura said: "I knew from the moment I first saw it. It has such a lovely feeling about it. I do feel like this is my little place in the country."

The star is adding an extension and overhauling the interiors of the house to create a cosy abode.

Back in January, Laura moved out of her family home after revealing her shock split from her husband of 13 years, Alex Goward.

The star admitted the struggle in leaving her former life behind. "It was a chapter of my life that I am now closing, and I have so many happy memories. I am very much someone who believes in focusing on the future, not having regrets, and I want to be positive for my children."

