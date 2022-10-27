A Place in the Sun's Jonnie Irwin unveils dramatic transformation at family home

Escape to the Country presenter Jonnie Irwin is currently residing in Newcastle with his wife Jessica and three sons, Rex, three, and twins Rafa and Cormac, who will be two in December.

The star took to Instagram on Thursday to give his fans a spooktastic update with an impressive home makeover for Halloween.

WATCH: Jonnie Irwin films epic home transformation

The exterior of their home is being guarded by a zombie and a skeleton and there's a pile of pumpkins outside of the front door. The windows are also occupied by creepy characters, creating a terrifying set-up ahead of the macabre holiday.

Jonnie jokingly captioned the post: "Not sure what’s worse- being married to a Geordie when Spurs lose or being married to someone obsessed with Halloween! Still, our house is quite something to behold if you’re into this sort of thing! #halloween #spookyseason #obsessed."

Jonnie's house is ready for halloween

Fans were quick to applaud the family's efforts, leaving lots of praise in the comments section.

"Looks fun and spooky," penned one, and: "Great fun! I bet the boys love it!" wrote another. Fellow A Place in the Sun presenter Jasmine Harman was also among the many fans to like the creepy décor.

In an interview with HELLO!, Jonnie opened up about his family's relocation. "Maybe it was part of a very intelligent masterplan. The idea was to extend our family home, so we got planning permission. So we moved single-handedly in lockdown. I filled the van up and we came here, and just got bedded into the house before the twins were born."

The star welcomed twins in 2020

Jonnie added: "Since being up here we realise how great it is to have family and friends close by. They’ve all waded in and helped and never made it feel like they were doing us a favour. We’ll look to buy in the new year."

It's unknown if Jonnie owns the property in the Halloween video or if they're renting at present.

