Jasmine Harman escapes unscathed after major home disaster

A Place in the Sun star Jasmine Harman has shared a shocking picture on Instagram after her ceiling dramatically fell down inside her family home.

The presenter uploaded a photo which revealed the damage left in her living room when her ceiling collapsed.

"OMFG! My ceiling just fell down!!! Thank goodness no one was in there!" Jasmine wrote on top of the surprising photo which showed a plasterboard gap in her ceiling and a mess on the floor.

Jasmine's light fell on the floor amongst the ceiling remnants, and it appears to have been the weight of the pendant that ripped the ceiling down.

The presenter suffered a home disaster when her ceiling fell down

The lounge features a white fireplace with mirror above it, a modern sofa and chair combo and also benefits from bright and airy bay windows.

The mother-of-two lives in a stunning 1830s home with her husband Jon and two children, Albion and Joy, and she's prioritised making her interiors vegan.

Jasmine enlisted the help of designers My Bespoke Room when she wanted her living room décor to be cruelty free in line with her lifestyle. To show off her new room, Jasmine shared a post on Instagram where she sat proudly on her Chesterfield-style sofa in her gorgeous new surroundings.

The makeover meant avoiding feather-filled cushions, bee's wax furniture and wool items when styling up her space. Jasmine got around this by choosing a synthetic carpet and memory foam cushions.

Jasmine has a stunning home / Image: My Bespoke Room

The family also have a beautiful kitchen with blue cupboards and stylish tiles. Jasmine enjoys cooking up a storm in her kitchen, and we love getting a glimpse into the space.

Jasmine's private bedroom is equally pristine, and the space has modern white fitted wardrobes, a bed with a grey headboard, and elegant floral wallpaper in a duck egg blue hue. The bed has been dressed with Oxford pillowcases and white sheets. Dreamy!

