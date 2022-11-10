Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi celebrates unreal property makeover

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is a husband, dad, interior designer and CEO of Banda Property, according to his Instagram bio – and he's recently showcased his latest jaw-dropping property transformation.

MORE: Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie's rental home with mother Dara isn't what it seems

The company's Instagram page shared a video montage of a project in London and Edo was quick to react, sharing a love heart eyed emoji underneath the clip.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's love story

The caption read: "As almost all of the properties are sold, here is a video to celebrate our fantastic 13-19 Leinster Square Development. It has been such a great journey and has opened up countless opportunities all over the world. This is just the beginning. Get ready to see what is coming next #designforliving #bandaproperty #interiordesign #london #luxury #development."

Edoardo and his team did an amazing job on his latest project

The video segments showed off most beautiful elements inside the homes, including the traditional cornice details, stunning Parquet flooring and the most amazing marble baths. Every inch of the homes have been curated to perfection by Edoardo and his team – and the attention to detail certainly shows.

READ: Queen Consort Camilla opens up about adopted family members

RELATED: Princess Beatrice's trailblazing pandemic wedding – all the secret details

We can only imagine how gorgeous Edoardo's own home with Princess Beatrice and their daughter Sienna must be. The family are currently relocating to the Cotswolds, to spend more time in the countryside as opposed to central London.

Their £3million property has had new security gates installed ahead of the royals moving and it is also said to have a swimming pool and tennis courts. It sounds dreamy to us!

Edoardo has been a rock for the Princess in recent months

It's also all change for Beatrice's sister Eugenie, as she has just moved out of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK home Frogmore Cottage and back into her first marital home of Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their son August.

Plus, it has been announced that the family will be splitting their time between their UK base and a new home in Portugal thanks to Jack's latest job needing him to be on the continent. Perhaps some Christmas sunshine is in store for the royals.