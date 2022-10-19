Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shares ultra-modern dining room – and wow

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is an interior design pro – and his latest photo of one of his house projects proves it.

The royal's husband shared a photograph on his Instagram Stories, tagging his property interior and development brand, Banda Property.

The sky-high city property has been decorated with ultra-modern details. The round dining table appears to be marble and there are sculptural chairs surrounding it. The double-height room features floor-to-ceiling windows which flood the space with light and the walls have a chic mottled grey effect.

There's a statement light fitting hanging above the circular table and off to the side of the room there appears to be a fireplace and a television mounted on the wall.

Although this particular property is extremely modern, many of the spaces Edoardo works on are period homes with ornate details and authentic features.

As well as Edoardo's exciting work projects, he may have some designing to do at home and he and Beatrice are set to move to the Cotswolds with their daughter Sienna.

Their £3million property has had new security gates installed ahead of the royals relocating and it is also said to have a swimming pool and tennis courts.

Edo often shares glimpses into the homes he works on

They are currently at St James's Palace in central London so the Cotswolds residence will be a big change for the family.

It's also all change for Beatrice's sister Eugenie as she has just moved out of Frogmore Cottage and back into her first marital home of Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their son August. Plus, the family will be splitting their time between their UK base and a new home in Portugal thanks to Jack's latest job needing him to be on the continent.

