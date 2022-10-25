Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi swoons over mega chic bathroom

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has shared his love for a brand-new bathroom design showcased on his company's Instagram.

The royal's partner added a love heart emoji and liked the image posted on Monday by Banda Property, which was of a jaw-dropping marble bathroom.

A square bathtub and matching vanity unit steal the show in this incredible space, and there's also a matching marble floor. Statement mirrors are hung above the skin and there's a small wooden stool by the side of the bath.

Modern lights are positioned on the wall, adding atmosphere to the room and the colour scheme is kept muted for modern luxury.

How incredible is this bathroom?

The snap was taken inside of an Australian property, located on the Gold Coast which benefits from sweeping views across the bay.

The image caption read: "No caption needed #bandaproperty #goldcoast #bathroom #marble #wine #relax #holydays #luxury #designforliving."

As well as Edoardo's comment, others left one-word praise such as "stunning" and "gorgeous," and we can't help but agree!

As well as Edoardo's exciting projects at work, he may need to exercise his design skills at home as he and Beatrice are set to move to the Cotswolds with their daughter Sienna.

Princess Beatrice with her stepson Wolfie

Their £3million property has had new security gates installed ahead of the royals relocating and it is also said to have a swimming pool and tennis courts.

Edoardo also has a son, Christopher aka Wolfie, who he shares with his ex fiancée Dara Huang. The six-year-old lives in London with his mother and it's unknown how much time he'll spend in the countryside when the family do relocate.

Previously, Dara has showed off glimpses into her private London pad, and she's also revealed that she has access to a shared garden in the UK capital, allowing her and Wolfie to enjoy outside space.

