Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi unveils epic Australian home – and those views! The property developer's new project is incredible

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is back at work following a tough few weeks for the royal family in the wake of the Queen's death, and has been sharing some pretty incredible property updates.

The businessman, who is CEO and Creative Director at Banda Property, an interior design and property development, has been teasing stunning snippets of his latest project on Australia's Gold Coast – and the views are nothing short of spectacular. The modern development comprises 28 ultra-luxe residences based around the concept of "relaxed and liveable luxury". Sign us up!

Edoardo has thus far unveiled the model home kitchen, which is inspired by the natural landscape and seamlessly blends mixed textures, the beautiful bedroom featuring oceanfront views, and the ultra chic dining room complete with marble table and ultra-high spec furnishings.

The selling point, however, has to be the killer views on the spacious balcony leading off from the living room, which is perfect for entertaining. "The view from the living room is breathtaking, you could just gaze at the rolling sea for hours," a post on Banda Property's account read.

The talented property developer will no doubt be taking inspiration from his own work in his forever home with Princess Beatrice and their baby daughter Sienna. The couple also share custody of Edoardo's son Wolfie, whose mother is architect Dara Huang.

However, the Italian entrepreneur previously shared an insight into his love of period properties, so it's thought their décor of choice will be less modern.

"I love the heritage and history of old buildings and the fact that each and every one is different, there's a genuine authenticity in that," he previously said on his company's social pages.

Edoardo's love for period properties may be what's driven their decision to buy a converted farmhouse in the Cotswolds.

The beautiful residence has six bedrooms and a separate outbuilding that is currently being converted into a guesthouse, which could be ideal for travelling friends and family coming to visit the family.

Reports suggest that the property renovations have been delayed, meaning that the family are yet to move into their countryside home but hopefully it won't be long before the royals are settled in.

