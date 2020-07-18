Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi look so in love in official wedding photos The Queen's granddaughter married the property developer on 17 July

Buckingham Palace has released two photos from Princess Beatrice's wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The couple stunned royal watchers when the palace confirmed the pair had married in a private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge Windsor on Friday 17 July, which was attended by the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and close family.

Princess Beatrice looks stunning in a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell, on loan from Her Majesty The Queen, while her new husband is smart in his morning suit. Like most royal brides, the Princess kept the identity of the designer secret until her big day.

Princess Beatrice wore a dress loaned from the Queen (Image: Benjamin Wheeler)

Her auburn hair was styled in loose waves and she accessorised with the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara from the Queen's personal collection. Her new wedding band made from the traditional Welsh gold could be seen on her ring finger. Beatrice also held a gorgeous bouquet of flowers, which included traditional sprigs of myrtle.

Beatrice and Edoardo were originally meant to tie the knot on 29 May 2020 but had to postpone their nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic. They announced their engagement in September 2019 after the groom-to-be proposed with a bespoke diamond ring, designed by Mayfair atelier Shaun Leane, during a romantic getaway in Italy.

The new bride and groom posed with the Queen and Prince Philip (Image: Benjamin Wheeler)

Princess Beatrice is the eldest daughter of the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York. Born on 8 August 1988, the royal is currently ninth-in-line to the throne. While she is not a working member of the royal family, she is a patron of a number of organisations and charities. Beatrice has a full-time job as Vice President of Partnerships and Strategy at tech firm Afiniti.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi – known as Edo – has Italian blue blood. His father is Alessandro Mapelli, a count and a former alpine skier, who competed for Team GB in the 1972 Winter Olympics in Japan. His mother Nikki Williams-Ellis is now married to the sculptor David Williams-Ellis.

Beatrice and Edoardo announced their engagement in September 2019

Edoardo and his family have long been acquainted with Beatrice and the royal family; his mother Nikki and late step-father Christopher have been part of the Yorks' close circle for decades. What's more, Beatrice's mother, Sarah, is godmother to Edoardo's half-brother Alby.

Princess Beatrice's new husband founded his hugely successful property business, Banda, in 2007. Banda is now considered one of London's top developers. The company specialises in finding and developing homes for wealthy clients – something that has reportedly made its CEO, Edo, a multi-millionaire. Edoardo has a four-year-old son Christopher (affectionately known as Wolfie), from his previous relationship with American architect Dara Huang.

