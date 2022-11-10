Queen Consort Camilla opens up about adopted family members The monarch's wife has written about her love of dogs

Queen Consort Camilla has penned a foreword for a book that's very close to her heart, Top Dogs: A British Love Affair – and in it she speaks of her love for her adopted family members, her dogs Beth and Bluebell.

As reported by The Telegraph, in the special book, the then Duchess of Cornwall penned: "My own dogs, Beth and Bluebell, cannot claim to have saved any lives, but I am, nonetheless, very proud of their resilience. I adopted them from Battersea (another charity of which I am Patron) several years ago.

"Beth came from a family who could no longer care for her and poor Bluebell had been found abandoned in the woods, three weeks old, starving, covered in sores, with a docked tail and just a few patches of fur. Battersea nursed her back to health and I fell in love with her when I visited their brilliant centre in 2012."

Camilla loves dogs and often stops to greet them

The royal went on to say: "They are both colourful characters – and now I cannot imagine my life, my home or my sofas without them."

This is a rare insight into Camilla's more relaxed home life away from the click of the cameras, and it sounds really idyllic. Another pastime of the royal's is of course reading, and she runs her online book club, The Reading Room.

In a video to welcome readers to her Instagram-based Reading Room, Camilla said: "To me, reading is a great adventure. I've loved it since I was very small and I'd love everybody else to enjoy it as much as I do.

"You can escape, and you can travel, and you can laugh and you can cry. There's every type of emotion humans experience in a book."

Camilla is a keen reader too

A lesser-known fact about Camilla is that she is very in tune with Wellness and regularly visits a retreat halfway across the world.

In October, Camilla travelled to India to stay at holistic health and wellness centre, Soukya, where a seven-day stay costs from £2,800 – and it's reportedly the eighth time she has visited the resort, going for the first time in 2010.

