King Charles' Christmas itinerary at royal residence revealed

King Charles III's official Scottish residence Holyroodhouse is throwing open its door this Christmas for a whole host of festive fun.

As showcased on the Royal Collection Trust Instagram, the monarch's home will be selling tickets for private tours over the festive season, from Friday 2 December through to Friday 30 December, on select days.

The website explains: "In the company of an expert guide, you will enjoy a private tour of the State Apartments once the Palace doors have closed to visitors for the day. An Exclusive Evening Tour offers a unique opportunity to go behind-the-ropes in selected rooms and includes the West Drawing Room, used by members of the Royal Family as a private sitting room and not normally open to the public."

Holyrood House has lots of Christmas plans

There is also a Carols by the Christmas Tree event on Sunday 11 December and a Christmas crafts days being held on 22 and 23 December.

The King's Norfolk home, Sandringham House has already got into the festive spirit with a large Christmas tree in the grounds for the public to admire. Last week it was expertly craned into the gardens for the decoration to take place.

"The team have been prepping and positioning the large Christmas tree in the courtyard today ahead of @luminateuk launching this weekend," the caption read.

Windsor Castle is set for a festive makeover too

The following photo showed a workman at the top of the crane ready to put on the lights for the special show.

It has not yet been revealed if His Majesty will invite the likes of Prince William, Princess Kate and Co will reside at Sandringham House for Christmas, as the late Queen used to. The royal family traditionally attend church at St Mary's Magdalene on the grounds of Sandringham on Christmas morning. This year will mark the first festive season without Queen Elizabeth.

