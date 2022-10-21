King Charles breaks 19-year tradition with Buckingham Palace change – did you notice? The monarch has tweaked the décor

King Charles III is now using Buckingham Palace as his place of work since becoming the new monarch, and in a new photo of the London landmark, his changes to the royal residence can be seen.

On Thursday, the royal met with many important state figures including Pakistan's High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan. As Charles politely greeted the government official, the cabinet behind them was in full view, with nothing on top, however, when Queen Elizabeth II was alive, this was home to a special ornament.

In fact, the special figurine, which appears to be binoculars, was even present on that cabinet in the room back in 2003 when Charles' mother the Queen met with His Excellency the Ambassador of Guinea, Mr Ibrahima Haiara.

Charles appears to have removed the binoculars

The rest of the room appears to have remained untouched with the same furniture including blue and gold sofa and matching chair. The walls have a baroque-style wallpaper and are elevated with a large oval mirror and a gold framed painting. The wooden floors are covered up with a vast patterned rug made up of incredible colours.

It's not the first change that we've spotted that King Charles has made since taking over his late mother's residences.

At Balmoral, Charles has swapped out two green armchairs for bold red leather chairs topped with colourful patchwork cushions, creating a comfortable spot for meetings or to relax.

The late Queen pictured in the room in 2003

Another new addition to the space appeared to be a thermostat positioned on the mantelpiece of the room alongside a pair of running figurine lamps and an antique clock that was said to have been treasured by the Queen.

The jury is still out on when the new monarch will relocate to Buckingham Palace as it is currently undergoing extensive renovation works.

It was first believed Charles and his wife Queen Consort Camilla would make the move from Clarence House in spring 2023, but now reports suggest they may delay moving until the palace revamp project is further down the line.

