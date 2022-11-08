King Charles' mammoth Christmas tree gets craned in at Sandringham - watch

King Charles III's regal residence Sandringham House is getting into the festive spirit already with a huge Christmas tree being craned into the courtyard on Monday.

The monarch's Sandringham Estate is located in Norfolk, and the team have shared the arrival of this year's giant tree in the grounds.

WATCH: King Charles' Christmas tree gets cranned into Sandringham

"The team have been prepping and positioning the large Christmas tree in the courtyard today ahead of @luminateuk launching this weekend," the caption read.

The following photo showed a workman at the top of the crane ready to put on the lights – an essential part of the tree we're sure you'll agree.

Windsor Castle is set for a festive makeover too

This exciting seasonal change comes as news breaks that King Charles has tweaked the Christmas schedule at one of his royal residences since taking over from his late mother Queen Elizabeth II.

The Royal Collection Trust announced the dates that Christmas décor will go up at Windsor Castle, and it's a day earlier than last year. In 2021, the halls got decked on 25 November, so it appears the festive season is creeping a little earlier each time. How exciting!

The festive post read: "Dates for our popular Christmas displays have just been announced! Windsor Castle Christmas decorations will be on display from 24 November 2022 to 2 January 2023.

It takes a team to decorate

"Decorations at Holyrood Palace will be up from 1 December 2022 to 2 January 2023. Special events in December include Christmas Exclusive Evening Tours for adults and a Christmas activity day for children. See our bio links for more details. Both displays are included with standard admission tickets."

The décor inside the castle includes a breathtaking tree which stands at 20 feet (which is around the same height as the average two storey home in the UK!) and visitors will be able to admire it up close when they tour the residence. Run don't walk for tickets.

