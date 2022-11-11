King Charles' upcoming changes at Buckingham Palace

King Charles III took over Buckingham Palace when he acceded to the throne, following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The monarch's throne room is due to undergo big changes ahead of next year's coronation, as the King's initials will need to be embroidered onto his very own throne.

WATCH: King Charles reacts to being egged

For many years two thrones sat in the room, one for Queen Elizabeth and another for her husband Prince Philip.

When Prince Philip passed away, Her Majesty made the decision to remove his throne from the grand room, for it to form part of a tribute to the late Duke.

The Throne Room at Buckingham Palace

The display, Prince Philip: A Celebration, was comprised of two different displays, one at Windsor Castle and another at Holyroodhouse in Scotland. They paid tribute to his significant life events, his naval career and his sporting pursuits and interests.

The chairs are "made from carved and gilded beechwood, and their style is characteristic of English chairs from the late 17th century," according to the royal website. It also explains that "the upholstery is of crimson silk damask".

The Queen's chair was made in 1953 for her coronation and so it seems likely that His Majesty will be having his own chair made right now, ahead of his coronation. Once the monarch has his own chair with monogrammed detail, it's believed it will be displayed in the throne room the same way the Queen's was.

Charles will have his own throne in the Throne Room

It remains unreported where the late Queen's chair will go, and there's every chance that it could be showcased somewhere for the public to see. After all, King Charles does seem keen on having museums or displays of royal family memorabilia.

The jury is still out on when exactly Charles will relocate to Buckingham Palace, as it is currently undergoing extensive renovation works.

It was first believed Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, would make the move from Clarence House in spring 2023, but now reports suggest they may delay moving until the revamp project is further down the line.

