King Charles' rarely-seen space at Buckingham Palace is secretly snapped See the surprising space

King Charles III inherited Buckingham Palace when his mother Queen Elizabeth II sadly died, and while photographs are prohibited inside of the London palace, one celebrity has broken the rules and treated us to a look at the toilets!

Tom Daley was invited to the palace for a reception with the monarch and during his special visit he took a few cheeky selfies inside, including revealing the palace's powder rooms.

The diver took a mirror snap and fans could see the room with grey tiles, burgundy floors and granite-style vanity units.

The GB team posed with their medals from the Olympics for another picture inside the loos, taking the opportunity to document the magical day with royalty.

Tom Daley snapped a selfie in the loos at Buckingham Palace

The trio also took a snap while toasting with champagne, revealing the amazing gilded ceilings inside one of the spectacular rooms where the reception was taking place.

The GB diving team showed off their medals in the toilets

Tom appeared to experience a double faux pas during his visit to the palace, firstly taking photos when they are actually banned, and secondly, fans pointed out his trouser zipper was slightly undone in one candid snap.

"Check your zip, it’s down in the last photo," wrote one, and: "Oh my God Tom!! Your zip is open in the last slide."

Tom enjoyed chatting to the King about diving, and the team even shared their top tips for smooth entry into the water.

His Majesty has not moved into the jaw-dropping residence though, as he's currently living at his existing home of Clarence House, along with his wife Queen Consort Camilla.

Visitors aren't supposed to take photos inside the palace

There have been conflicting reports about when the monarch may relocate to the Queen's former home, but it seems likely that the big move won't take place until after renovation works are at least partially complete.

King Charles does, however, use the palace for work purposes and we've seen him tending to official papers at a desk inside of the palace.

