King Charles' Christmas trees you can shop next week – details The monarch's homes are being prepped for Christmas

King Charles III's dedicated team are busy preparing for Christmas at the royal residences with handpicked trees cut from the Windsor Great Park.

SEE: King Charles' rarely-seen space at Buckingham Palace is secretly snapped

The special trees will be used around the monarch's castle to suitably deck the halls, but did you know you can purchase a Christmas tree of your own from the same park?

Loading the player...

WATCH: The King's home is lit up for magical event

The Christmas Tree Shop at Windsor Great Park will officially open on 24 November and will remain so until 18 December, for members of the public to select their dream tree.

The website reads: "Stop by the Windsor Great Park Christmas Tree Shop and get your festive season started and choose between a traditional Norway Spruce, a Nordmann Fir, or new for 2022, a Blue Spruce Tree. Wreaths, fresh boughs of holly and mistletoe, logs, kindling and a variety of decorations and gifts are also available to purchase.

SEE: The Princess of Wales' Christmas announcement leaves royal fans confused

RELATED: King Charles' Christmas itinerary at royal residence revealed

"Available in a variety of sizes, all trees are freshly cut and grown sustainably in Britain, with the majority coming from the Windsor Estate."

Christmas trees have been chosen for Windsor Castle

On Wednesday, the Royal Collection Trust shared a video of the monarch's team roaming around the vast park, looking for perfect trees. The caption read: "We recently visited Windsor Great Park to choose the Christmas trees that will be taken the short distance to Windsor Castle to be decorated."

The post also explained that the trees will end up at St George's Hall, one of the rooms which members of the public can admire when they visit the castle.

St George's Hall will be decorated for the festive season

The King's Norfolk home, Sandringham House hasn't been forgotten about either, as it got into the spirit of Christmas early last week when a tree was expertly craned into the gardens for the decoration to take place.

MORE: 10 Royal Christmas decorations 2022: From the Queen's Corgi bauble to Buckingham Palace ornaments

"The team have been prepping and positioning the large Christmas tree in the courtyard today ahead of @luminateuk launching this weekend," the caption read.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.