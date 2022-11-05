The Princess of Wales' Christmas announcement leaves royal fans confused The royals are already counting down to Christmas!

Princess Kate and Prince William took to social media with a special Christmas announcement on Friday - but it left a number of royal fans feeling confused.

The royal duo revealed that Kate will host another Christmas carol service this year on 15 December, dedicated to the life of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Sharing the heartwarming news on Twitter, the royals posted a video timelapse of a pair of hands painting Westminster Hall and now fans think the Princess could be behind the impressive artwork.

Alongside the clip, read the words: "A date for your diary this December! And you can join us for this very special Carol Service on @ITV on Christmas Eve."

The festive news was shared on Twitter

"Is that Catherine?" One curious fan replied. Another also added: "I wonder if Princess Catherine drew this," to which another follower responded: "I don’t think she did as Royals are only allowed to wear nude or very pale Nail Polish at all times. Just a bit of info. I’m really looking forward to it x."

Others couldn't contain their excitement for the special occasion, with a third fan commenting: "Wonderful we are looking forward to having a Carol Service this year, I can't wait to see it."

"So pleased this will be happening again," added another.

Princess Kate hosted the concert last year

Last year, the Princess impressed the public as she accompanied singer Tom Walker on a grand piano, in a segment recorded ahead of the festive ceremony.

Members of the royal family will join the Princess for the special event, which will be broadcast on ITV on Christmas Eve.

The programme will blend the modern with the traditional, with carols sung by the world-renowned Westminster Abbey Choir alongside musical performances and readings from special guests.

Kate played piano last year

Announcing the service, Kensington Palace said it would recognise the "selfless efforts” of people and communities across the UK" and highlight "the remarkable impact that coming together to support others can have for us all."

It also confirmed: "This year's service will also pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values she demonstrated throughout her life, including empathy, compassion and support for others.

"These principles are shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the Abbey from across the UK in recognition of their tireless efforts to help and care for those around them."

