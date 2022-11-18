Meghan Markle's bittersweet reminder of blogger life at private home with Prince Harry The Sussexes reside in Montecito

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reside in Montecito with their two children Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana, and inside their megamansion there's a big reminder of Meghan Markle's blogger past.

The mother-of-two used to write a blog called The Tig, which was shut down as she was thrust further into the limelight, dating Prince Harry, but inside the doors of her home there's a lasting reminder.

Meghan's lifestyle blog, The Tig, was named after the Duchess' favourite tipple, Tignanello wine from Italy and we're sure she's got a big stash of the good stuff inside her very own private wine cellar.

The royal's property, officially named the Chateau of Riven Rock, used to be listed on the rental platform Giggster which revealed the secret cellar used to store vino.

Meghan has a wine cellar / Image: Giggster

The stone room has enough space for hundreds of bottles of wine and there's a table in the middle – an ideal place to sit for wine tasting or after parties!

Other amazing features of their impressive home include a games room and an outdoor pool. The children have an epic playground in the grounds to enjoy as well, and not to forget Archie's 'Chick Inn' where the family house pet chickens.

Prince Harry and Meghan have revealed that they fell in love with the grand residence as soon as they saw it because of the feel of the place.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share a home office

"We did everything we could to get this house," Meghan told The Cut. "Because you walk in and go… Joy. And exhale. And calm. It's healing. You feel free."

Since moving in, the couple have added their own personal touches throughout, with a grand piano given to them as a housewarming gift by Tyler Perry in their living room and a beautifully decorated home office which they share, both working from home.

