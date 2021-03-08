Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal special garden feature dedicated to son Archie in Oprah interview The Duke and Duchess of Sussex invited Oprah Winfrey into their home

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey was televised on Sunday, whereby the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down with the talk show host for a discussion on everything from motherhood to married life. The couple also invited Oprah into their £11million ($15million) Montecito home, and gave a look at a never-before-seen feature: a chicken pen in their garden.

As the pair and Oprah made their way into the outdoor space of the property, Oprah explained that Meghan and Harry had rescued the hens inside from a farm.

It's a wooden feature labelled 'Archie's Chick Inn', in honour of the couple's one-year-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Meghan affirmed that she "loves rescuing", while the best thing about their new house is being able to live "authentically" and getting back down to "basics".

The majority of the interview was filmed at a property closeby to the couple's home, (and Oprah, who lives just around the corner to the family).

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah interview was filmed in the garden of a nearby property

Nonetheless, we will surely be treated to a look at other areas of their abode as the pandemic continues and the royals work from home.

Since living there, the Duke and Duchess have already unveiled several spaces inside amid virtual appearances.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's living room

We have seen their main living room: a cosy space designed with soft cream walls and matching furnishings, as well as prints believed to have been gifted to them by Oprah; a second living area with a rustic exposed brick fireplace, and a glimpse of their garden with a plush lawn and plenty of greenery.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's second reception room

The couple bought the house back in June 2020 and with Meghan expecting her second child, it will soon play host to a family of four.

WHERE TO WATCH: In the US, the show was broadcast on Sunday evening on CBS. In the UK, CBS Presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry will be broadcast on Monday night at 9pm on ITV, and on ITV hub.

